One-on-one: Gov. Abbott on future of school finance

KXAN Staff Published:
Gov. Greg Abbott (KXAN Photo)
Gov. Greg Abbott (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It looked like an overhaul for school finance was dead, but words from Gov. Greg Abbott could resuscitate the deal-making.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick declared it dead Wednesday night. The Senate now says it’s open to negotiating again, and earlier this week the House appointed negotiators to work out a deal.

“I refuse to give up and I will keep trying,” the governor said. “Let’s not go home and say we couldn’t fix it. Let’s at least attempt to rescue this bill and show our 5.3 million students and their parents that its the legislature’s job to fix it.”

