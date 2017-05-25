Officers ask for help identifying driver who hit pedestrian on E. 6th

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A driver who hit a pedestrian in downtown Austin last week left the scene of the crash without trying to help the victim.

Officers are now asking for the public’s help locating the driver who hit a man in the 700 block of East Sixth Street, just west of Interstate 35, at 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, May 16.

The suspect driver is described by police as a white male, with blonde hair, around 5-foot-9, average build and had dirty hands. The vehicle was a white or silver sedan, possibly with an out of state license plate, with a number similar to PN1B0D.

The extent of the man’s injuries are unknown.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call APD at 512-974-5789 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.