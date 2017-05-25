New Braunfels police plan to sell high-profile part of its fleet: a Corvette

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A Chevrolet Corvette awarded to the New Braunfels Police Department in 2013 will most likely be sold at auction.

The money from the sale would be returned to the department’s seizure fund, which will then be used to continue their community outreach programs, professional training and equipment purchases.

The 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 — with after-market modifications for racing — has never been used as a patrol car, as it would be too high profile to use for regular patrol or undercover work. New Braunfels police say the Corvette is for use in local parades, school events and other community events.

The car was seized during a large meth raid in June 2011 conducted by the DEA and Comal County Narcotics Task Force. The department says the raid broke up a large meth trafficking cell linked to La Familia Michoacana, which NBPD describes as a Christian-fundamentalist narco gang infamous for meth smuggling, beheading and dismembering their enemies, including police and soldiers.

The department announced the plans on its Facebook page Wednesday. They say all the funds used to wrap the vehicle, add police lights and engine maintenance came from the seizure fund.