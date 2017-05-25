New Braunfels bearded bank robber busted, behind bars

Related Coverage Bearded bandit hits New Braunfels bank

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Police in New Braunfels believe they have their bearded bandit connected to the May 19 robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank.

According to police, Casey James Wheatley, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday after thorough investigation. Police said during the robbery he got away with an unspecified amount of cash and didn’t use a weapon.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for a home in the 600 block of Creekside Way and found enough evidence to connect Wheatley to the crime.

He has been charged with Robbery and is currently in the Comal County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Further charges may be filed.