New bill helps bring ride-hailing companies to rural parts of Texas

Uber says once the bill is signed drivers could ultimately work anywhere in the state. (KXAN Photo)
WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Uber and Lyft aren’t just coming back to Austin, House Bill 100 will allow all ride sharing companies to work across the state of Texas. That means smaller towns surrounding Austin, like Wimberley, will also have the benefits of using these companies.

However, in a small town like Wimberley, there aren’t many places a local would need to go with the help of a driver.

“Maybe the convenience store, or HEB until midnight,” said business owner Dean Miller.

But given the right occasion, Miller says there is a need. With ride-hailing companies, he won’t have to depend on friends to pick him up after a night out.

“I was talking to my neighbor about that one time her husband was coming to pick her up and we were joking, calling him the Wimberley Uber man and then here all of a sudden six months later Uber is coming to town,” said Miller.

The bill will help drive what many consider a big town business down every rural road in Texas. For those looking to move a little further from Austin traffic, they say the change is a major benefit.

“They are used to the convenience that Uber provides, going out on the town, I think there is a safety factor that Uber brings to the picture” said Buda resident Dean Miller.

Uber says the possibilities for cities like Wimberley to have drivers can start as soon as Gov. Greg Abbott signs the bill, and that is expected to happen early next week.

Once the bill is signed, Uber says it will then start signing up drivers in those communities and expanding in smaller cities.

