Nearly 50,000 office chairs recalled over fall hazard

AUSTIN (KTAB/KRBC) — Nearly 50,000 office chairs have been recalled because they could break, posing a fall hazard to anyone who uses them.

The recalled was issued by parent company Leggett & Platt on Wednesday because, “slider bolts and push nuts can disconnect and fall from the chair, which could cause the seat to detach from the chair.”

15 chair models sold at popular retail stores such as Costco, OfficeMax, Office Depot, and Staples as well as online sites like Amazon.com, Costco.com, OfficeDepot.com, and Staples.com are affected by the recall.

Affected chairs were sold from July 2015 through February of 2017 and cost between $300 and $3,000.

Click here for a full list of recalled chairs.

Consumers who purchased affected products can call Leggett & Platt toll-free at 844-516-3615 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at LP01service@leggett.com or online at http://www.lpworkfurniture.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.