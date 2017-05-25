Man who shot woman near Dallas leads police on chase with kids in RV

ARLINGTON (KXAN) — A man believed to have shot a woman in Hunt County early Thursday morning put his children in danger by leading police on a four county chase with them inside the recreational vehicle he tried to escape in, police said.

According to KXAS, the incident began around 3 a.m. Details are few as investigators continue to work the scene but multiple agencies pursued the man through Rockwall and Dallas counties.

Police said they believed the man to be armed.

Garland police used spike strips on the RV, damaging tires and slowing the man’s escape to about 20 miles per hour on the way to Grand Prairie.

When the chase ended on Interstate 30 in Arlington, the RV burst into flames. The children were safely escorted to an ambulance and are believed to be on their way to a hospital.

It’s not known what the man’s condition is.

This is a developing story and updates should be expected through the morning on KXAN News Today