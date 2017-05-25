Man accused of robbing east Austin bank quickly captured

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a brief getaway for a 34-year-old man accused of robbing an East 7th Street bank Wednesday evening.

Police said Stephen Wilson was at the Chase Bank at 2119 E. 7th St. around 4:34 p.m. when he slid a handwritten note to a teller demanding money.

Wilson fled on foot and didn’t have the opportunity to enjoy his ill-gotten gains after running into patrol officers at 7th and Pleasant Valley Road.

He confessed, was charged with robbery by threat and is currently in the Travis County Jail on an unknown bond.