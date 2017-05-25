LISTEN: Radio chatter during United, American collision at ABIA

Firefighters at the scene of a plane collision at ABIA on May 24, 2017 (Courtesy/Ashton Ainsworth)
Firefighters at the scene of a plane collision at ABIA on May 24, 2017 (Courtesy/Ashton Ainsworth)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “I think we got hit,” an American Airlines pilot can be heard saying in newly released air traffic control chatter from the moments after his plane made contact with a United Airlines plane at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Wednesday night.

“Oh, yes you did,” another person confirmed.

 

“You guys are perfect, you were sitting there, you just got hit by United,” another person can be heard saying.

The pilot expresses concern about his tail due to having an auxiliary power unit turned on and someone assures him it looked like the plane’s right stabilizer was the area damaged.

“There’s a chunk of something laying off your tail but the APU is running just fine, there’s no leaks or smoke,” the voice says.

The United flight 898 — from Austin to Houston — was taxiing to the runway from gate 19 and the American flight was taxiing into gate 21 when the incident happened around 8:20 p.m.

American says their plane was stationary when the collision happened. United, however, says it was the other plane that came into contact with their plane.

While the air traffic control chatter makes the situation seem clear, the Federal Aviation Administration has not yet said exactly who was to blame for the collision.

A passenger of the United flight told KXAN the pilot came over the intercom after the collision and acknowledged it was his fault. They were already 30 minutes delayed when it happened.

On the United flight there were 105 passengers and crew members and there were 149 passengers and 6 crew on the American flight.

