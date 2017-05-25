‘I’m just ready to go home’: imprisoned Greg Kelley could get second chance

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A former Leander High School football star who has been in prison for the last three years says he’s ready to go home.

Greg Kelley was convicted of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old at an in-home day care where he lived from the summer of 2012 to 2013. But the Williamson County district attorney is reopening the case because the defense team brought credible evidence that someone else committed the crime.

KXAN spoke with Kelley and his mother about this new development that could bring them back to court.

“The only thing I can say is just, ‘Thank you, God,'” Rosa Kelley, Greg Kelley’s mother said.

Faith — it’s what Rosa says has carried her family through her youngest son’s last three years in prison. Now, there’s a light of hope that never dimmed for Greg’s supporters who’ve always believed he’s innocent. Through it all, he’s stayed with his girlfriend, Gaebri Anderson.

“I’m proud of both of them because we can tell at this moment they made it,” Rosa said, looking at a picture of Greg and Gaebri. “We made it as a family.”

Tracey Anderson, Gaebri’s mom, told us Greg has lifted others up from an unlikely place.

“When we would go into the prison to visit Greg we would think of some encouraging things, OK, what are we going to say and we would leave there inspired by him,” Anderson said, who mentioned Greg lives in a faith-based dorm and leads a men’s bible study.

“His faith is beyond description and I can’t wait for you to talk to him. I can’t wait,” Anderson said.

KXAN had the opportunity just minutes later, when Greg called her. We asked what’s kept him going.

“What’s kept me going. You know I’ve been waiting for this question. I’ve been waiting for this question and I — I have to say Jesus Christ. And, the reason why I say that is because I’ve found that I’m not alone. And he’s impacted my family, he’s impacted me, given me hope in life and he’s given me love,” Greg said.

He went on to say what prison has given him, rather than taken away.

“It’s almost like a paradox for me. You see, I come into this place, a place full of hate – I’ve learned how to love. I’ve come into a place of confinement and started appreciating freedom. I’ve come to a place where a lot of darkness is and I’ve seen light,” Greg said. “I think there’s a plan for my life, there’s a greater purpose. And I’m just ready to go home.”

For his mother, a hug is what she’s looking forward to most.

A hug without limits. Kelley is currently housed in the Wynne unit in Huntsville with a scheduled release date of July 12, 2039.

“We are living in the free world. And I can say now that will be amazing hugging in the free world,” Rosa said.

The defense claims another young man who lived in the home where the sexual assault happened is responsible, alleging he had pictures of naked children on his phone and bears a striking resemblance to Kelley. The district attorney said it’s necessary to look at this new evidence.

“The finality of a jury sentence is important. Very important. But it’s also important to make sure that the public understands and has faith in their system that we can get it right and we can fix it if something went wrong,” Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick said.

Dick told KXAN he met with the family of the young boy who was sexually assaulted before this news was released and said they did not want anyone from the media to contact them.

The Cedar Park police chief, whose department conducted the original investigation, told us he’s confident in the guilty verdict and remains focused on justice for the victim.

A new court hearing to present the evidence is scheduled for Aug. 3 and 4. A judge will determine if there is enough evidence to send the case to the Third Court of Criminal Appeals for review.