Greg Kelley’s defense says someone else committed the sexual assault

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of super aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2014 for incidents at an in-home day care, Greg Kelley could have a second chance.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick says his office has reopened the investigation into Kelley’s sexual assault case because of new evidence that was brought forth by Kelley’s defense team. Dick says the defense claims they have “credible evidence that someone else committed the crime.”

Then 19 years old, Kelley was accused by a 4-year-old boy who made comments to his parents about performing oral sex on him. Kelley had testified during his trial that he was living apart from his family and was staying at the home that doubled as a day care so he could continue attending Leander schools, where he played football.

Kelley said children staying at the day care would still be at the house when he arrived home after football practice.

“I’d go over there, give them a high five, see how they are doing,” said Kelley. “A couple would run around the kitchen when I’d eat.”

Kelley had a lot of support with family and community members testifying on his behalf. His older brother and girlfriend both said he was a truthful and law-abiding person who never did anything unusual while in the presence of children. The day care’s owner, Shama McCarty, testified that she did not believe Kelley was guilty of the charges.

By taking a plea deal, Kelley, now 22 years old, was sentenced to the minimum sentence of 25 years and also waived his right to appeal.

His attorneys attempted to get a new hearing in 2015, saying new evidence would prove his innocence. In evidence that was not presented at the original trial, Kelley’s attorney Keith Hampton said he broke down his client’s cellphone and has GPS data, photographs, thousands of text messages and witnesses that will account for Kelley’s location for 192 days when the victim was checked into the daycare center. In February of 2016, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals denied Kelley a new hearing because his counsel did not include any evidence “to establish Kelley’s whereabouts and fall short of demonstrating that Kelley was, in fact, not present at the McCarty home at the time of the alleged abuse.”

Dick says a new court hearing to present the evidence is scheduled for Aug. 3 and 4. A judge will determine if there is enough evidence to send the case to the Third Court of Criminal Appeals for review.

Kelley is currently housed in the Wynne unit in Huntsville. His scheduled release date is July 12, 2039.

