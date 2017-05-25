Gov. Abbott to sign ride-hailing bill on Memorial Day, signaling Uber and Lyft’s return

AUSTIN (AP/KXAN) — On Memorial Day, Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign a bill that supersedes Austin’s fingerprinting requirement for ride-hailing companies. Uber and Lyft confirms to KXAN they will be operational in Austin the very same day.

Uber and Lyft extricated themselves from Austin more than a year ago, after Austinites voted to require ride-hailing drivers to submit to fingerprinting as part of their background checks. The new statewide law requires annual background checks, but not fingerprinting.

The Texas Senate approved the bill 21-9 on May 17. Initially, the vote was 20-10, but Sen. Van Taylor, R-Plano, went back and voted for House Bill 100 so the Senate could have a two-thirds vote, which would allow the law to go into effect immediately once the governor signs it.

A Lyft spokesperson says they will return as soon as the governor signs the bill or as soon as they “are legally allowed to do so.”

Companies that were started in the wake of Uber and Lyft leaving worry they will lose drivers and riders to the “Silicon Valley giants.” Ride Austin says if they fall from their 50,000-60,000 riders a week down to less than 20,000 because of this, they will have to shut down. “I do believe that Uber and Lyft are going to come in with their $12 billion in cash and they are going to try and crush the local nonprofit,” said Andy Tryba, CEO of Ride Austin