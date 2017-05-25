Former Baylor student indicted, charged with attempted sexual assault

WACO, TX – A former Baylor University student has been indicted by a McLennan County Grand Jury on charges of attempted sexual assault for an incident in a Baylor dorm room that occurred while he was a student in 2016.

Lookman Abayomi Adetokunbo Balogun was arrested May 9, 2016 following an investigation by the Baylor University Police Department.

In the complaint filed with the court, Balogun is accused of attempting to undress the victim after asking to see the residence hall where she lived and the room she occupied.

She told police she had just met him April 21, 2016, the day of the incident and later that day saw him as she was leaving East Village Dining.

According to the arrest affidavit, they spoke and he asked her about seeing the inside of the residence hall as he had not been there before.

She said once in the room, he repeatedly tried to kiss her, took his shirt off and tried to pull her shirt off.

She told the officer he repeatedly tried to touch her and when she would try to get away, would pick her up and place her back on a bed.

She said he also exposed himself to her more than once and forced her to touch him.

Court records say she made good her escape when her roommate returned at which time she walked him out of the room and out of the building.

She talked to a person at the front counter of the building about the incident then told five of her friends about it.

The investigating officer checked video from the residence hall and confirmed times that Balogun entered the building with the victim and when he left, with times matching those given him by the victim.

In court papers the officer said he spoke with Balogun who denied trying to pull the victim’s shirt off, exposing himself or doing anything that was not consensual.

After being arrested, Balogun had bonded out and was attending school elsewhere.

The indictment charges that the actions taken allegedly were ” with the specific intent to commit the offense of sexual assault.”