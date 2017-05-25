Employees in Austin are making more than national average

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Workers in the Austin-area make about 2 percent more per hour than the May 2016 nationwide average of $23.86, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report shows the Austin jobs with the highest wages compared to the national average were in the following areas: sales and related, healthcare support and management.

Eight groups had significantly lower wages than their respective national averages: construction and extraction, life, physical, social science, education, training and library.

The department says the Austin-Round Rock area has 5,880 computer and mathematical jobs, which account for 6.1 percent of the jobs in the area. The average hourly wage for this group was $41.83, which is actually less than the national wage of $42.25 per hour.

According to the BLS May 2017 economic summary, the average weekly wage for Travis County workers was $1,174. As of March 2017, the unemployment rate for the area is 3.6 percent, which is less than the national average of 5.1 percent. Unfortunately, records show the unemployment rate in Austin-area actually increased by .5 percent from March 2016 to March 2017.

The Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson Counties.

