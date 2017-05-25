Elgin tornado tosses cows a quarter mile

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — A National Weather Service damage survey team has determined Tuesday’s storm damage in the Elgin area was caused by an EF-0 tornado. Initially believed to be a result of straight-line severe thunderstorm winds, meteorologists found a damage pattern indicating a weak tornado, about 200 yards wide caused the damage. Peak winds were estimated at 85 mph.
The NWS determined the tornado began just east of Highway 95 and just north of Roemer Road where it flipped a shed off its foundation. The tornado then caused “extensive damage” to a business along Roemer Road. The tornado then continued east-southeast causing damage to a barn and roof damage to a home. The tornado also threw several head of cattle about 1500 feet from one pasture into another.
The tornado, which lasted only two minutes and spanned 1.77 miles, ended just east of Red Town Road.
EF Scale: The enhanced fujita scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories.
EF0 – Weak: 65 to 85 mph
EF1 – Weak: 86 to 110 mph
EF2 – Strong: 111 to 135 mph
EF3 – Strong: 136 to 165 mph
EF4 – Violent: 166 to 200 mph
EF5 – Violent: >200 mph
Hail, storms move through Central Texas on May 23
Hail, storms move through Central Texas on May 23 x
Latest Galleries
-
Austin joins list of major cities monitoring urban wildlife
-
Austin joins list of major cities monitoring urban wildlife
-
Hail, storms move through Central Texas on May 23
-
Rare twin horses born in Bastrop County
-
Richard Overton turns 111
-
Pre-K students release ladybugs
-
Whole Foods Market’s 365 in Cedar Park
-
Whole Foods Market’s 365 in Cedar Park
-
Target recalls water absorbing Easter and Dino toys
-
San Marcos flooding April 11, 2017