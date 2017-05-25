Elgin tornado tosses cows a quarter mile

Related Coverage VIDEO/PHOTOS: Severe storms across Central Texas give way to rainbows

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — A National Weather Service damage survey team has determined Tuesday’s storm damage in the Elgin area was caused by an EF-0 tornado. Initially believed to be a result of straight-line severe thunderstorm winds, meteorologists found a damage pattern indicating a weak tornado, about 200 yards wide caused the damage. Peak winds were estimated at 85 mph.

The NWS determined the tornado began just east of Highway 95 and just north of Roemer Road where it flipped a shed off its foundation. The tornado then caused “extensive damage” to a business along Roemer Road. The tornado then continued east-southeast causing damage to a barn and roof damage to a home. The tornado also threw several head of cattle about 1500 feet from one pasture into another.

The tornado, which lasted only two minutes and spanned 1.77 miles, ended just east of Red Town Road.

EF Scale: The enhanced fujita scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories.

EF0 – Weak: 65 to 85 mph

EF1 – Weak: 86 to 110 mph

EF2 – Strong: 111 to 135 mph

EF3 – Strong: 136 to 165 mph

EF4 – Violent: 166 to 200 mph

EF5 – Violent: >200 mph

Hail, storms move through Central Texas on May 23 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Dark clouds move through Cedar Park (KXAN Viewer Photo) Storms move through Lake Travis on May 23, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo) Storms move through Bartlett on May 23, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo) Storms move through Lago Vista on May 23, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo) Storms move through Lago Vista on May 23, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo) Hail blankets the ground in Pflugerville (KXAN Viewer Photo) Cedar Park hail (KXAN Viewer Photo) FILE - South Congress Avenue looking north (KXAN File Photo/Alyssa Goard) Hail in Elgin on May 23, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo) Pflugerville hail on May 23, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo) Dark clouds move through Cedar Park (KXAN Viewer Photo)