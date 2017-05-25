Don’t wait in line! Tips on when to visit theme parks in Texas this summer

Guests floating down The Falls by the Treehaus Luxury Suites at Schlitterbahn New Braunfels. (Courtesy: Schlitterbahn)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — School is about to let out for the summer and pretty soon families will start cramming into their minivans and make weekend trips to visit theme parks across Texas.

While standing in line for your favorite ride is expected during peak summer times, there are some tips on how you can avoid the crowds.

Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels

  • Best Day: Wednesdays but consider going on cloudy days with a slight rain forecast as well
  • Best time to arrive (besides opening): Anytime before 1 p.m.
  • Best Month: June
  • Days to Avoid: The seven Saturdays between July and August are the busiest times at Schlitterbahn. If you must go during that time, try to visit on a Sunday.
  • If saving some $$ is on the top of your list, Schlitterbahn allows you to bring in your own picnic and there is free parking! It’s up to you if you’re going to shell out cash for those snow cones though.

SeaWorld San Antonio

  • Best Day: Monday and Tuesdays
  • Best time to arrive (besides opening): Anytime before lunchtime
  • Best Month: Late August and early September are good times to visit where the crowds are smaller
  • Days to Avoid: Fourth of July and the weekend surrounding that holiday is the busiest time of the year
  • The park is offering a new flexible pricing program where guests can choose their preferred date and see the best available pricing for that day. The park also is debuting a new roller coaster called Wave Breaker which is a jet-ski ride that simulates an animal rescue mission.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

  • Best Day: No specific day, just mid-week
  • Best time to arrive (besides opening): No particular time given but the park says people shouldn’t miss the 9:15 p.m. summer night spectacular
  • Best Month: Fall season after school is back in session
  • Days to Avoid: Days in July and August during summer vacation
  • New for 2017, the park is debuting its Thunder Rapids Water Coaster, dubbed the world’s largest rocket blast water coaster.

