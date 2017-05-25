Burglary suspect shot and killed in Llano town square

LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — A man who police say was burglarizing a business in the Llano town square was shot and killed overnight.

Llano police say officers responded to 109 W. Main Street around 12:50 a.m. Thursday in reference to a burglary in progress. When they arrived, officers found 29-year-old Robert Sutton, of Llano, lying on the ground with a single gunshot would. Sutton was taken to the hospital where he died.

A second suspect identified as Jonathan Tuma, 19, of Tow, was taken into custody and charged with burglary of a habitation. Authorities are not releasing any information as to who might have shot Sutton.

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Llano Police Department with the investigation.