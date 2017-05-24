Woman sexually assaulted on Rainey Street, sketch released

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have released a sketch of a man they say sexually assaulted a woman as she was walking on Rainey Street earlier this month.

Police say on Thursday, May 4, a woman was walking alone along the 80 block of Rainey Street around 2:50 a.m. when a man approached her and “lured her to a secluded area” and sexually assaulted her. The area where the sexual assault occurred is in the middle of the busiest entertainment section of Rainey Street.

The suspect is described as:

Black male

30-35 years of age with a stocky build

Short, buzz cut hairstyle

Carried a black messenger-style back pack

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sex Crimes tip line at (512) 974-5095, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.