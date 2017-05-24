Wait list grows for doctor treating peanut allergies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents of children with peanut allergies are hyper-aware of the daily food landmines their children can encounter.

Childhood favorites, like peanut butter, are banned from their homes, school cafeterias can become a dangerous place and food labels are checked and double-checked.

But, one doctor says she’s seeing the number of Austin patients jump, as she’s helping kids build a tolerance to peanuts.

Dr. Patricia Gomez Dinger, based in San Antonio, started the program two years ago. She said her clients are starting to travel from as far away as Lubbock and as south as the Rio Grande Valley, for her peanut treatment program.

Dr. Gomez Dinger gives her patients small doses of peanut protein and as patients build a tolerance for the protein, she ramps up doses. It is the protein in peanuts that causes allergic reactions, like trouble breathing, faintness and vomiting, Gomez Dinger said.

It is typically a six-month treatment, although it could take longer or shorter than that for some clients. At the end of the treatment, patients take a 24-peanut challenge. They eat 24 peanuts in one sitting, without a reaction. So far, no one has failed the challenge.

The allergist said all of her patients are children; and, there is a wait list to get into the program.

“It is very exciting to hear that in the end about how much their lives have changed, and how many more experiences they get go have because they don’t have this threat,” said Gomez Dinger.

Her staff is looking into adding other food allergens to the program soon, like eggs, wheat and other tree nuts.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Medical Reporter Gigi Barnett explains why parents are calling the treatment life-changing.