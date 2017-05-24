VIDEO: RV catches fire while traveling on I-35 in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you saw black smoke billowing through the blue sky in central Austin Wednesday afternoon, it was because an RV was burning along the freeway.

The Austin Fire Department said they were called to the vehicle fire around 3:15 p.m. The RV was pulled onto the northbound shoulder of Interstate 35 at US 183.

Everyone inside the RV was able to escape without any injuries. The freeway was down to one lane for about an hour as crews worked to clear the debris.

KXAN viewers sent in video of the black smoke and the fire that consumed the RV.