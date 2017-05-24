VIDEO: RV catches fire while traveling on I-35 in Austin

By Published: Updated:
RV on fire on I-35 near US 183 on May 24, 2017. (Courtesy: Mark Olivio)
RV on fire on I-35 near US 183 on May 24, 2017. (Courtesy: Mark Olivio)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you saw black smoke billowing through the blue sky in central Austin Wednesday afternoon, it was because an RV was burning along the freeway.

The Austin Fire Department said they were called to the vehicle fire around 3:15 p.m. The RV was pulled onto the northbound shoulder of Interstate 35 at US 183.

Everyone inside the RV was able to escape without any injuries. The freeway was down to one lane for about an hour as crews worked to clear the debris.

KXAN viewers sent in video of the black smoke and the fire that consumed the RV.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s