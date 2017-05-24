United, American Airlines planes appear to clip wings at Austin airport

Airliners come into contact with one another at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) on May 24, 2017 (Courtesy/Ashton Ainsworth)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A United Airlines plane and an American Airlines plane taxiing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Wednesday have hit one another Wednesday night.

The airport is waiting for the FAA to approve moving the planes back to the gates so the passengers of both flights can be unloaded.

Video sent to KXAN by someone in the terminal shows ground crew members surveying the planes, as the end of their wings are wedged against each other.

The United flight was taxiing out of gate 19 and the American flight was taxiing into gate 21 when the incident happened at around 8:20 p.m.

The Austin Fire Department is on standby at the incident and the airport says no one was injured. ABIA has not released the flight numbers of the planes involved.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this page as we get additional information. 

 

