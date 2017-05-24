Texas House OKs allowing guns in parked cars at schools

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas House has voted to allow concealed carry permit holders to have guns in their locked cars parked outside schools.

Tentative approval came late Tuesday night as an amendment to an otherwise unrelated bill on school boards. Final House approval should come Wednesday.

The state Senate already approved a full, bipartisan bill seeking to do virtually the same thing.

A similar, full bill had died in the House without reaching a floor vote, but now lives on as an amendment.

It’s aimed at teachers and school employees who have licenses to carry concealed handguns and want to keep guns in their cars while at work.

Supporters say a number of teachers expressed interest in doing that, but were worried about violating state bans on guns on school grounds.