Take advantage of Tax Free lawn and garden items over Memorial Weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’ve got a green thumb, you better set some time aside this Memorial Day Weekend to make your way to the store where you’ll be able to save some money on water saving items.

It’s the second year of the Lawn and Garden Water Smart Tax Holiday meant to encourage water responsibility in Texas.

WaterSense logo (EPA photo)
Any item that has the WaterSense logo on it can be purchased tax-free Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29.

Other items that qualify include:

  • a soaker or drip-irrigation hose
  • a moisture control for a sprinkler or irrigation system
  • mulch
  • a rain barrel or an alternative rain and moisture collection system
  • a permeable ground cover surface that allows water to reach underground basins, aquifers or water collection points
  • all plants, trees and grasses
  • water-saving surfactants
  • soil and compost

Things that DO NOT qualify include:

  • construction/building materials
  • awnings and other items used to create shade
  • air conditioners
  • ceiling fans
  • sprinklers

