Senate tries to revive ‘bathroom bill’ before deadline

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State senators ended up tacking on their so-called ‘bathroom bill’ onto another bill early Wednesday morning in an effort to get the House to reconsider the proposed law.

Around 1:30 a.m. senators voted 21 to 10 to attach the original ‘bathroom bill’ that requires transgender Texans to use the public restroom that corresponds with their biological sex onto an unrelated proposal on county governments. The Senate will have to vote on that full bill Wednesday to move it back to the House for consideration. The rules were attached to a bill by a House Democrat who says he won’t accept the changes.

The reason is because senators say they will not accept the House’s compromise on the bathroom bill that passed Sunday. It would require school districts to provide single occupancy bathrooms, locker rooms and changing facilities for students.

The Senate is expected to request a special committee to work out a compromise on the legislation.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, who has championed for this legislation, even saying he would push for a special session if it didn’t get passed, said the amendment didn’t appear to do much. The Governor has also said he wants to see lawmakers pass the bill before the session ends.

There isn’t much time left. Friday is the final day for the House to act on amendments from the Senate. Sunday is the last day for the Senate to consider amendments or adopt conference committee reports. Monday is the last day in the legislative session.

The State Senate has until midnight Wednesday to consider all of the bills that have been presented to them this session.

