New APD cold case unit poised to unearth offenders of unsolved sex crimes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the creation of a new sex crimes cold case unit at the Austin Police Department, detectives may be able to link offenders to other unsolved crimes.

Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley says the department has worked diligently with the Austin City Council to get contracts with labs and apply for grants to clear the backlog of more than 3,000 cases, ranging from a year old to 1991.

“We have a sex crimes investigation unit that is already suffering with a very high case load,” Manley says. The new team of four detectives, brought from APD’s park enforcement and investigative unit, will focus on relieving that backlog by handling the results the department is beginning to get back from the 1,500 cases they’ve sent out so far.

Among the thousands of cases, many of them involve a suspect known to the victim, or a confession was made, there was a witness to the crime, or the survivor did not want to see prosecution move forward, Manley says. Under those circumstances, the case may have been prosecuted without the sexual assault kit gathered from the victim ever being processed.

“What we now realize is that… by identifying the profile that’s within the kit and loading it into CODIS [Combined DNA Index System], we have someone that has reoffended since that time and was unknown to that victim, and we may actually have the evidence that would link those two cases,” the chief said.

Chief Manley says they’re working toward making sure survivors of sexual assaults in Austin can see their cases processed in a timely manner. APD closed their own DNA lab in summer of 2016 after it was revealed that thousands of samples were possibly contaminated. Manley said at the time that the department had failed with its DNA operations.

As for the new unit, the department will be monitoring their progress and make adjustments if more detectives are needed. For now, the sex crimes cold case unit appears to be permanent.

