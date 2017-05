You get the guidance of a trained artist with the freedoms to be creative. Painting with a Twist is a place to let your inner artist come out. Instructor Amelie Belcher stopped by with more on their up coming classes for anyone interested in expanding their imagination. Painting with a Twist is located at 8820 Burnet Rd. You can contact them at (512) 371-9488.

Go to https://www.paintingwithatwist.com for more information.