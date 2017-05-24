Lampasas man accused of stealing, selling his 97-year-old stepdad’s cattle

Brian Andrew McBrayer (Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers)
LAMPASAS, Texas (KXAN) — An elderly man’s stepson is accused of stealing cattle from him and then selling it at a livestock auction in Lampasas.

Brian Andrew McBrayer, 49, was arrested last week by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers (TSCRA) on charges of theft of cattle against an elderly, a second-degree felony. TSCRA started investigating the cattle rustling in November of 2016 when a 97-year-old Williamson County rancher suspected McBrayer was stealing from him.

Investigators determined that every time McBrayer hauled cattle to the action for his stepfather, he also sold cattle in his own name and pocketed the money, which totaled up to $7,500 for nine head of cattle.

“Cattle theft can never be tolerated, but it is particularly appalling when a perpetrator knowingly takes advantage of our senior citizens,” said Special Ranger Kenny Murchison. “I am pleased that McBrayer must now answer for his crimes.”

 

