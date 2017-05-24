HOA says homeowners can only display US flag 23 days a year

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (WXIA) — Some Woodstock, Georgia residents are furious with their homeowners’ association after being told they can only display the US flag 23 days a year.

The HOA at the Village at Towne Lake sent an email to residents explaining that they could only fly the flag on specific holidays. That didn’t fly well with some residents.

“By limiting it to holidays, he’s equating it to Christmas lights. You put your Christmas lights up at Christmas, you fly your flag on this holiday,” said one resident. “The flag is an everyday thing.”

