Fight Climate Change – Ride a Bike!

Did you know that May is bike month? And did you know that biking instead of driving is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint and fight climate change? Lucia Athens from the City of Austin’s Office of Sustainability joined us in the studio with tips for taking up biking. While 5-13% of Austinites commute to work by bike at least three days a week, many more could use bikes for short trips that are less than 3 miles.

First of all, we live in a great place to bike! Austin has been named by Forbes one of the Most Bike-Friendly Cities in the U.S. The City of Austin is committed to creating an “all ages and abilities” bicycle network. Currently, there are more than 200 miles of bike lanes and trails in Austin, and the recently approved Mobility Bond will add $46 million worth of bike infrastructure to Austin over the next 8 years.

Second, Lucia shared two good options for short bike trips around Austin:

B-cycle offers more than 50 stations and 400 bikes available for rental throughout Central Austin. Passes can be purchased for 24-hours, a weekend, for a month, or for annual use.

If you’re shopping for a bike to own, consider an electric bike – which can help with a boost of some of those tough Austin hills! Austin Energy offers up to $300 toward the purchase of an electric bike. There are also more than 250 Plug-in Everywhere charging stations available that cost about $4 per month for unlimited charging.

Finally, Lucia also had tips for keeping your cool when biking during those hot summer months:

Plan bike trips in the morning hours when it’s cooler.

Wear comfortable, breathable clothing.

Use a basket to stow your stuff.

Go to http://austintexas.gov/climate for more information.

