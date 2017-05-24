Dripping Springs neighborhood told to ‘shelter in place’ for gas leak

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County officials have ordered the Hays Country Acres subdivision in the 1600 block of East Highway 290 in Dripping Springs to stay in their homes after a contractor punctured a major gas line Wednesday morning.

A Code Red, emergency notification was sent to all residents in the subdivision.

US 290 has been shutdown in both directions at Hays County Acres Road, which is less than 1 mile east of Ranch Road 12, as crews work to contain the leak.

There are no threats to the public but people are being told to stay in their homes until the leak has been repaired.

According to Hays County, if it is necessary to evacuate anyone, a deputy or fire fighter will go to the location and give the order to evacuate.

The line belongs to Texas Gas Service.

