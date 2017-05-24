Comedy of Errors in the Great Outdoors

Whether you need a great outdoor date or a family activity, Shakespeare in the Park is the place to be. Our Joe Barlow visited with some cast members for more. You can catch Shakespeare’s, The Comedy of Errors for free at the Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater located at 2206 William Barton Dr, Austin Thursdays through Sundays at 8 pm through May 28th.
