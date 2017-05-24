Chelsea soccer team cancels London parade

LONDON (AP) — Premier League champion Chelsea has called off its victory parade because of the concert attack in Manchester.

Chelsea says it would be inappropriate to hold a parade in London this weekend following Monday’s bombing at a concert in Manchester and adds “we are sure our fans will understand this decision.”

The club says “given the heightened security threat announced by the government, and recognizing that this is a developing situation, we have given this careful consideration.”

Chelsea also says it does not want to divert emergency services.

English soccer champions traditionally celebrate by driving through the city streets on an open top bus, with players holding trophies and waving to fans.

In regards to the two Ariana Grande shows slated in London, officials say no decision has been reached yet on whether to postpone those shows. The American pop singer’s next two concerts are scheduled for Thursday and Friday night at London’s 02 Arena.

Representatives of 02 Arena said Wednesday they are in contact with her promoters but haven’t made a final decision. They say a decision will be made shortly.

Grande’s concert in Manchester on Monday night was targeted by a suicide bomber who killed 22 people and wounded 64. The singer was not injured but said later she was “broken” by the attack.