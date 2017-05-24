Austin woman dies after medical issue while snorkeling in Florida

KEY LARGO, Florida (KXAN) — A woman who had to be pulled out of the water after experiencing a medical issue while snorkeling became unresponsive and ultimately died Tuesday afternoon.

Cheri Crozier, 58, and her husband, of Austin, were snorkeling around 1 p.m. at the Grecian Rocks at John Pennekamp State Park offshore of Key Largo, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:15 p.m. Crozier’s husband said she began having issues, prompting the couple to move to shallow water, about 3 to 5 feet deep. Crozier told her husband she wanted to return to the boat and, after experiencing further difficulty, the couple began to yell for help.

Crews on the vessel Encounter threw them a rope and pulled her on board where she immediately lost consciousness and stopped breathing. A doctor on board began CPR as the boat returned to shore.

Crozier was taken to Mariner’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Authorities said foul play is not expected in her death.