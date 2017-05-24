APD: Man used fingernail clippers to rob woman of $2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are reminding everyone that even small cutting instruments are capable of causing major damage and possibly even death after arresting a man they said used fingernail clippers to steal two dollar bills from a woman Monday morning.

According to police documents, Peter Dan Gonzales, 37, approached the woman as she was about to take her one-year-old child out of her car in the parking lot of the Capital Plaza at 5401 North Interstate 35 in the the 10 a.m. hour.

When she turned around after realizing someone was behind her, she was confronted by Gonzales, who she thought was holding a knife with a 2″ blade pointing towards her. Gonzales demanded money and the woman, who police said was afraid she might be stabbed, gave him a dollar bill and slammed her car door to protect her child.

Police noted that Gonzales took the dollar, took a step towards the woman, and held the blade to her chest. That’s when she realized the man was using fingernail clippers. When police performed a search after finding him, they discovered the nail file portion of the clippers was extended.

The woman, believing she would be stabbed, gave Gonzales another dollar bill and he walked away.

When police questioned Gonzales, he admitted to them he aggressively asked her for money and had the gall to tell police she gave him the other dollar “out of the kindness of her heart.”

He denied to police that he used the fingernail clippers in the robbery. When police asked how the victim could describe them perfectly, Gonzales told police his ex-girlfriend used magic or a higher power that would have allowed the woman to see them in his pocket.

Gonzales was charged with Aggravated Robbery and will be booked into the Travis County Jail on a $25,000 bond.