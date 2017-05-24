Abilene Zoo: Jaguar scaled 12-foot-tall wall to get to spider monkey

Related Coverage Spider monkey killed during jaguar escape at Abilene Zoo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC/KXAN) — The Abilene Zoo says a jaguar that managed to escape her enclosure and kill a spider money was able to do so by scaling an artificial rock wall.

According to zoo officials, on May 15, Estrella, the jaguar, scaled the 12-foot-tall wall and forced her way under the cable and netting top. But she didn’t stop there.

“She gained access to a crawl space between that rock wall and a cinder block wall, scaled the cinder block wall and forced her way out of an approximate 8-inch gap between that wall and the exhibit mesh top,” said Director Bill Gersonde.

Because Estrella is only 2 years old and 120 pounds, she was able to wiggle out of her enclosure and gain access to a spider monkey. The spider monkey was euthanized following its injuries.

The zoo plans to fix the slender escape portal using horizontal and vertical rebar that will block the animals from being able to lift the metal netting.

Since the escape, Estrella and her sister Luna have been kept away from the public but they expect to let them back into their enclosure next week.