2 AISD elementary students leave school in separate incidents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A child was able to walk away from Travis Heights Elementary School Wednesday afternoon, before being found by his mother at their home about 25 minutes later.

At 12:56 p.m. a teacher alerted staff that the child had left the south Austin school, AISD said. The district it is not clear how long the child was off-campus before the teacher realized he was missing.

The district says he left during recess while the students were on the playground. District police reached out to the boy’s mom and were searching the area around campus before the mom called back saying she found the boy at their home, about half a mile from the school.

The grandmother of the 8-year-old boy contacted KXAN and said this has happened before.

In a separate incident, at west Austin’s Hill Elementary School last week, a first grader was also able to leave campus during recess. In a note home to parents on May 18, the school principal said the student was quickly found by another parent who recognized the boy’s school t-shirt and immediately called AISD police and school staff.

“We are thankful that the student was found safe, but are disappointed that one of our students was able to leave campus unnoticed by an adult,” Principal Beth Newton wrote to parents in a follow-up letter.

The principal says the problem was addressed in an emergency staff meeting. In response, the school made adjustments to their schedule so no extra classes are in the playground area during scheduled recess times.

Policies were reviewed with teachers and students were reminded of recess rules and safety procedures.