VIDEO/PHOTOS: Severe storms across Central Texas give way to rainbows

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe storms moved east across Central Texas Tuesday evening, pummeling parts of Travis, Williamson and Bastrop counties with high winds, heavy rain and hail.
The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management is asking anyone who has suffered damage to send them photos at eoc@co.bastrop.tx.us
You can also submit damage photos and other weather pics to the KXAN Report It link here.
