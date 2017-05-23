VIDEO/PHOTOS: Severe storms across Central Texas give way to rainbows

KXAN Staff Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe storms moved east across Central Texas Tuesday evening, pummeling parts of Travis, Williamson and Bastrop counties with high winds, heavy rain and hail.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management is asking anyone who has suffered damage to send them photos at eoc@co.bastrop.tx.us

You can also submit damage photos and other weather pics to the KXAN Report It link here. 

Hail, storms move through Central Texas on May 23

