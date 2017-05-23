VIDEO: Massive landslide takes out California’s famous Highway 1

BIG SUR, Calif. (NBC News) — Crews are getting their first look at a massive landslide that buried part of a northern California highway under a 40-foot layer of rock and dirt.

A swath of the hillside at Big Sur gave way over the weekend.

The slide is covering up approximately one-quarter of a mile stretch of Highway 1 in an area called Mud Creek.

Officials say they have not yet been able to assess the damage because the area remains unstable, and they do not know when it might re-open.

Highway 1 at Mud Creek had already been closed to repair buckled pavement and remove debris from an earlier landslide triggered by powerful winter storms.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Highway 1 is a major tourist draw, attracting visitors to serene groves of redwoods, beaches and the highway’s dramatic oceanside scenery.

