Texas Senate approves fines for police who fail to report killings

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Senate has voted to approve a bill that seeks to impose new accountability standards on police departments reporting when an officer kills a civilian.

Changes to the bill made Tuesday eventually will send it back to the state House. That chamber first defeated the proposal 71-70, but then moved to reconsider and approved it without debate.

It requires the state attorney general to investigate law enforcement agencies that fail to report officer-related deaths or injuries.

Law enforcement is already required to submit reports about officer-related deaths, but the bill would impose $10,000 in fines for failure to do so. Agencies could also be fined an additional $1,000 a day for failing to comply.

According to The Washington Post, Texas police fatally shot 82 people last year.