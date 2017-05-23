Texas House takes up reworked Voter ID law as courts watch on

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Before the 2016 election, a court ordered Texas to change its strict voter ID law. Tuesday, state lawmakers look to put the changes into law. If the Texas House doesn’t pass it, the state could face direct oversight from the federal government to ensure state officials don’t violate the Voting Rights Act.

Senate Bill 5, which would allow someone to vote without a photo ID as long as they sign a certified note, already passed the Texas Senate and needs to pass the Texas House. Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott declared it an emergency item per the constitution.

In April, a federal judge ruled Texas lawmakers deliberately made it harder for minority voters to get to the polls due to the way Texas drew its district boundaries map. The judge put on hold some of the toughest voting restrictions in the country originally passed in 2011.

On June 7, participants in the lawsuit will meet to discuss the next steps, which could include new state and congressional maps for the 2018 election.

