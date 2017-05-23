Student files restraining order to keep school from announcing valedictorian

ROGERS, Texas (KCEN) — A family in Rogers, Texas is filing a restraining order against a school district to prevent them from announcing the class valedictorian and salutatorian.

This all comes after senior Allison Talbott was denied the spot of valedictorian due to a clerical error.

The school has admitted the mistake but will not do anything about it.

With just six days to go until the class of 2017 graduates from Rogers High School, the controversy is still brewing as to who earned this year’s valedictorian title.

“If I earned it I earned it, and there’s no fighting that,” Talbott said.

The district admitted there was a mistake with her midterm grade that cost her the top honor.

But instead of making Talbott valedictorian, the district changed its mind and decided to use final grades instead of midterm grades, as it typically does, for the class ranks.

