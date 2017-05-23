Stevie Wonder is the post-race headliner for F1

Related Coverage Justin Timberlake will headline F1 in October

AUSTIN (KXAN) — How do you follow up Justin Timberlake? The simple answer, for Circuit of the Americas, is with legend Stevie Wonder.

Wonder, who has won 25 GRAMMY awards and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was announced as the post-race singer Tuesday.

Timberlake performs on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Wonder will perform on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Local and Texas-based bands will be playing at stages across the venue. They will be announced at a later date.

Last year’s performance by Swift broke COTA’s record attendance when 269,000 people attended.

Three-day weekend passes, which include access to the concert, are on sale now at CircuitofTheAmericas.com. Three-day tickets are available for purchase starting at $159 if purchased prior to July 4.

Should it rain over two inches in the 24-hour period before the start of the F1 USGP race on Sunday, October 22, COTA will refund 105% of the value of the ticket for any fan who purchased a reserved seat on a 3-day weekend pass by July 4, 2017, and still allow them to attend the race.