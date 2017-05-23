San Marcos starts first ever ‘no refusal’ period for Memorial Day weekend

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department is conducting its first “no refusal” enforcement program for driving while intoxicated arrests on Memorial Day weekend.

From May 26 to May 28, officers pulling over someone they suspect of DWI will apply for search warrants to draw blood from anyone who refuses a breath test.

While this will be San Marcos’ inaugural no refusal period, the city of Austin has recently gone from having no refusal weekends during holidays to having it in effect every weekend.

From Friday to Sunday each weekend in Austin — 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day — detectives are available to apply for a blood search warrant. During the 18-day South by Southwest and Spring Break no refusal period, Austin officers arrested and charged 202 people with DWI during the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

For the no refusal period during Super Bowl weekend, 50 drivers were arrested in Austin on charges of driving while intoxicated.

For more information on the “no refusal” period and various closures during the holiday weekend, visit the city of San Marcos website.

 

