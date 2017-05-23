Richard Overton, nation’s oldest living veteran, released from the hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After being hospitalized for five days, Richard Overton, was released from the hospital Tuesday morning.

Overton, who turned 111 years old on Thursday, May 11, was originally taken to the hospital on Friday and diagnosed with pneumonia, according to a family member. Overton’s short stint at the hospital probably seemed like a lifetime for him since his family said he “just couldn’t wait to get on the porch and smoke a cigar.”

Last month, Overton attended the opening of a healing garden, named in his honor, with four cigars sticking out of his jacket pocket. “I’m glad you all take your time out to take up this much time with me,” he said.

The World War II veteran served in the U.S. Air Force.

In December 2016, family, friends and admirers across the country rallied together to help Overton find the care he needed so he could stay in the home he built in 1945.