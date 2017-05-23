Man sought for connection to 7 Austin robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) —  Austin police hope you can help them track down a pointy-nosed man they believe has been on a crime spree at convenience stores throughout the city.

Police said the man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, is approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build and dark hair. Police made a point about his nose, saying it was large.

In the seven robberies that are spread across the city, the man enters the store, displays a gun and demands money from a register.

The incidents happened at these locations on these dates and times:

• Thursday, March 23, 2017 – 4:18 a.m., Woody’s Market, 100 W FM 1626 Rd.
• Tuesday, May 9, 2017 – 2:50 a.m., Valero, 1405 W. William Cannon Dr.
• Tuesday May 9, 2017 – Pizza Patron, 5717 S IH 35
• Tuesday May 16, 2017 – 1:52 a.m., 7-Eleven, 13641 N IH 35
• Friday, May 19, 2017 – 12:34 a.m., Valero, 9433 Parkfield Dr.
• Tuesday, May 20, 2017 – 6:21 a.m., Texaco, 2800 W William Cannon Dr.
• Monday, May 22, 2017 – 11:01 p.m., Woody’s Market, 100 W FM 1626

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

