Man en route to Texas cemetery for burial told body found in plot

A row of graves (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)
A row of graves (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A Southeast Texas man says he and his family had left a memorial service for his mother and were en route to a cemetery to bury her when he learned an unknown body was found in the family plot.

Mike Lamb told The Galveston County Daily News a headstone has been in place for decades marking the plot as the burial site for his mother, who died May 11.

Lamb says about 200 people were heading toward Mainland Memorial Cemetery near Galveston when the family learned of the problem.

The body of Marguerite Jules Lamb was returned to the funeral home in the interim.

The owner of the cemetery says it’s not clear when the unidentified body was buried but appears to have happened before the owner purchased the property.

