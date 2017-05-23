In wake of Manchester attack, officials urge Texans to report suspicious activity

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In response to Monday’s attack on concertgoers in Manchester, England, officials statewide are reminding Texans of the role they play in helping law enforcement stop long-wolf attackers.

“We urge individuals to stay alert and report any illegal or suspicious activity they witness to iWATCH or to their local authorities,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said, referring to the departments iWATCH website.

A report usually takes fewer than five minutes to complete, and once submitted, each report is reviewed by law enforcement analysts. To make an anonymous report, you can call DPS at 1-844-643-2251. However, iWATCH is not designed for emergencies. Call 911 if an emergency response is needed.

Austin police say they will enhance their security posture and make adjustments as needed. The University of Texas Police Department, which oversees the Frank Erwin Center, says they train for worst-case scenarios. The venue implemented enhanced security procedures in June 2016.

DPS has a list of examples of behavior that may be suspicious and should be reported:

Strangers asking questions about building security features and procedures.

Briefcase, suitcase, backpack or package is left behind.

Cars or trucks are left in no-parking zones at important buildings.

Chemical smells or fumes that are unusual for the location.

People requesting sensitive information, such as blueprints, security plans or VIP travel schedules, without a need to know.

Purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons, or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials.

Taking photographs or videos of security features, such as cameras or checkpoints.