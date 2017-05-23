High-risk sex offender from Austin added to Most Wanted list

Everett Cole Rainey
Everett Cole Rainey (DPS)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A high-risk sex offender from Austin who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl is wanted for violating his probation.

Everett Cole Rainey, 25, has been added to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list. Rainey’s last known address was in Austin but he has ties to San Marcos and San Antonio.

In October 2011, Rainey was convicted of a 2009 aggravated sexual assault of a teenager in Caldwell County. According to the San Marcos Mercury, Rainey, along with four other men, gang raped the girl during a party in the Maxwell-area.

DPS records show Rainey was sentenced to 10 years probation in the case. He started registering as a sex offender in 2010 and was expected to register as a sex offender the rest of his life.

The last time Rainey registered was with the Austin Police Department in the fall of 2016. Since then, authorities say he has failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture. Rainey is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He has tattoos on both wrists and on his chest.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

