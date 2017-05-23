Hays CISD offers stipend to improve performance at elementary school

By Published:
Hemphill Elementary in Kyle, Texas (KXAN photo/Lauren Lanmon)
KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – A poor rating from the state last school year has Hays Consolidated Independent School District officials working on a new plan to improve performance at Hemphill Elementary School.

On Tuesday, board members approved a new stipend plan for teachers and administrators. The stipend will compensate turnaround campus staff for additional hours or days worked to support planning and instruction activities for the campus.

For the 2015-2016 school year, the Texas Education Agency ranked Hemphill Elementary as ‘improvement required.’ Additionally, the school received a ‘D’ for post-secondary readiness and a ‘F’ in regards to student achievement, student progress and closing performance gaps.

The stipend will only be available for the three years and will be paid on an annual basis to staff members who fulfill annual contractual requirements. The stipend amount for the principal is $5,000. The assistant principal would get $3,000 and $1,000 would go to counselors, nurses, instructional coaches and teachers.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon talks with the district and their hopes for the future tonight on KXAN News at 6.

