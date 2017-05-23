Did you see something during Friday’s South Congress homicide?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are hoping that someone saw something the day Van Kevin White, 51, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Congress Square II office building.

Authorities said the shooting, which happened at 611 South Congress Ave. around 7:09 a.m. on Friday, May 19, was probably visible to residents living on the south side of The Crescent apartment building and also on the north side of the City View at SoCo apartment building.

Police said the area was “unusual” for a shooting to occur in the area due to high tourist foot traffic.

A suspect is at large and has not been identified, but police believe the shooting was not random. Police do not believe the public is in any danger.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588.

